Good News
HomeGood News

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books

“Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read,” said Haddish.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Getty

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is tapping into the power of literature to inspire youth. According to Publisher’s Weekly, the Los Angeles native recently inked a deal with HarperCollins to pen children’s books.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Under the pact, Haddish will release three books within the next two years. Among those on the slate include “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” a story about a unicorn who finds it difficult to fit in, but her differences lead her down a path of building self-confidence and a strong sense of self-love.

The book features illustrations by Jessica Gibson and was co-written by Jerdine Nolen. It’s slated to hit shelves on May 10, 2022. Haddish is also teaming up with Black author Paula Chase to create two books geared at middle-school students that will be released in 2023 and 2024.

Haddish says she pulled inspiration for the book “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn” from her own coming-of-age experiences.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“It’s no secret that when I was growing up, I had a lot of difficulties learning to read,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read. ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’ is a story about self-acceptance and a story that I hope inspires kids to be ready to step up and stand out. Layla is incredibly close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share this book, along with my two middle-grade novels, with the world, and I hope they encourage more kids to read.”

Haddish is no stranger to the literary world. In 2017, she released a New York Times best-selling book dubbed “The Last Black Unicorn.” The novel gives a glimpse into her upbringing in one of the most impoverished neighborhoods of South Central Los Angeles and chronicles her evolution in the entertainment space and beyond.

SEE ALSO:

Tiffany Haddish To Portray Iconic Track Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Biopic

Tiffany Haddish Creates Internship Program For Foster Youth

XXIV Summer Olympic Games

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Continue reading 4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Florence "Flo-Jo" Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in  Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford's previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. "It cannot be...no one can run that fast." But Flo Jo did. “I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA.  In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds. Flo Jo's rise to fame wasn't always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend's hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee's brother. “I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial... It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her." In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure. Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There's no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbXMvmTpbYI

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books  was originally published on newsone.com

Tiffany Haddish

Videos
Latest

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63
Close