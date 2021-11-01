Baltimore Ravens Claim First Place Spot In The AFC North On Their Week Off

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens are now first place in the AFC North.

After a loss to the Jets on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 2nd place in the AFC North.

The Ravens hold a 5-2 record. This coming as they return to practice on Monday (November 1).

The Ravens are hoping to remain in first place as they host the Minnesota Vikings on November 7.

Source: CBS Baltimore

