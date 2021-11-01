Local
HomeLocal

The Economy & Jobs Revealed As Top Issues For Marylanders Heading Into 2022 Governor’s Race

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Election Day in the United States of America - MARYLAND

Source: Veronaa / Getty

Maryland voters are most concerned about the economy and jobs according to a new Goucher Poll released on October 28.

They surveyed 631 registered voters. Twenty-eight percent said economic issues are on the forefront of their minds when deciding on their vote. That’s followed by health care (14%), race/social justice issues (13%) and taxes (12%).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Nearly 1 and 3 residents in the Baltimore metro area said the economy was their top issue. That’s compared to 22% in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and 21% in the Southern, Western an Eastern parts of the state.

Men seemed the most concerned about jobs and the economy with 38% saying it was their top issue.

Women were evenly divided with the economy and jobs only ahead by one point of health care and social justice (both 17%).

Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t running for reelection at this time, but according to the poll, he would fare well in a 2022 matchup. His job approval rating is at 68%.

“The clearest path to holding the governorship for Maryland Republicans is by nominating a candidate who voters view as similar to Larry Hogan,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College. “On the Democratic side, it appears that a moderate candidate is electorally stronger than a progressive among registered

voters.”

However, Kromer said the election is still a year away and preferences could change.

The poll was conducted between October 14-20.

Source: CBS Baltimore

The Economy & Jobs Revealed As Top Issues For Marylanders Heading Into 2022 Governor’s Race  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63
Close