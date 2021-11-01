News
Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

Halloween is definitely supposed to be a night where it’s actually fun to be scared. However, three armed men apparently pulled up at a costume party hosted by singer Teyana Taylor with every intention of being the villains in a real-life horror story for 3 innocent women during an attempted robbery.

TMZ broke the story over the holiday weekend, which occurred outside of the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Based off reports, the three men approached the women and immediately began trying to rob them. One woman was even pistol-whipped while trying to get away, which only ended after a security guard intervened and began to exchange fire with the assailants.

More details on how things played out further below, via TMZ:

“The guard exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects but both missed. The bullets were lodged in several parked cars.

The 3 men fled in a car. It’s unclear if they ended up stealing anything from the women.

An ambulance arrived but the woman who was pistol-whipped refused medical attention.”

It’s believed that Teyana herself has no connection to the incident, and she’s yet to issue any kind of public statement acknowledging it altogether. It is worth nothing that she went on to co-host a more exclusive party alongside celebrity friends La La, Kodal Lens and Karreuche the following night on Halloween.

 

Thankfully no one was fatally injured in either the robbery attempt nor the gunfire exchange. However, we just hope this drama doesn’t follow Teyana into her highly anticipated month-long The Last Rose Petal Retirement Tour, which kicks off later this week in San Francisco.

 

 

