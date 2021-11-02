Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Casually Flex Owning The Largest Gordon Parks Collection [Video]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys show off their gorgeous oceanside mansion with Architectural Digest. The best part of the video is how the couple casually flexes their expensive art collection.

In the ten minute tour of their mansion with the magazine, focused on interior design and landscaping, the two showcase some of their favorite pieces of fancy art and sculptures from all over the globe. It was a moment early on in the interview where Alicia Keys pridefully flaunts that the couple owns the largest Gordon Parks collection ever.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We do own the largest collection of Gordon Parks,” Keys states in the video.

There were more moments where the couple reveal just how wealthy they are, highlighting their piano room, plethora of ceramics and sculptures and the numerous bedrooms for them and their children.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

As viewers take a look inside their piano room filled with books and cozy, lounge-like furniture, Swizz Beatz talks about how he often gets live concerts by his wife and their son Egypt on the piano. Keys shares a moment about the piano she’s had for 16 years first gifted to her by Columbia Records. The acclaimed singer holds the piano near and dear to her heart. So much that Swizz discussed how he initially wanted to get rid of the treasured piano until he learned about how much it meant to her. Keys even gives fans a special, impromptu performance on one of her most prized possessions.

The couple discuss how they chose to design their space, using warmer tones to accentuate the industrial feel of the house.

Watch the full episode on Architectural Digest below.

Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Casually Flex Owning The Largest Gordon Parks Collection [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz , Swizz Beatz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70
Close