Life coach Iyanla Vanzant became a literal household name with her decade-spanning hit OWN series Iyanla: Fix My Life.

For 10 seasons the show helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages and pending divorce due to weight gain. However, Iyanla was suffering a quiet struggle herself based solely off being at the face of a popular series.

While appearing on the Tamron Hall Show recently, Iyanla spoke candidly about some of the setbacks of being television’s go-to life guru, saying many people got a false sense of comfortability with her due to literally having the show playing in their homes, telling Tamron, “through the emails, through the social media, people would come into my home. I was getting death threats because they didn’t like something I said or did. And I’m like, ‘I want to be free of this. I don’t want this.’”

In addition to life-threatening phone calls, take a look below at how Iyanla also said fans got a little too physical:

“People would come to my home–you know, because with the internet, they can find you anywhere. They would come to my home, they would call me [saying] ‘I know you don’t know me, but I need help.’ Wait a minute, hold up! I have so many vehicles and avenues where I serve people. I’m on social media, I have classes, I teach. You don’t get to call me on my private phone at two o’clock in the morning. So I just wanted to be free of that. That was more important to me.”

Watch the rest of Iyanla Vanzant’s interview with Tamron Hall Show below, where she also opens up about losing her daughter to colon cancer:

 

 

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In Death Threats, Random Home Visits & Calls For Advice  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

