Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Kelly Rowland looked stunning in a leopard print slip dress and set the Internet ablaze when she posted a short video showing off the look.

Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign

Source: Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign / Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign

Kelly Rowland is aging backward and we’ve got the proof! Today, the singer took to Instagram to model a super cute and super sexy leopard print slip dress that we have to get our hands on!

The 40-year-old paired the dress with a bright bold red lip, matching leopard pumps, and wore loose curls in her hair as she charmed her 12 million IG followers with the 12-second Reel.  In the short snippet, the former Destiny’s Child member gave her best poses for the camera and served face and smiles as a fan blew wind through her dark hair.

🖤🐆purrr,” she captioned the video. Check it out below!

Kelly’s followers immediately flooded the songstress’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, typing a ton of heart eye and fire emojis to express their love for the gorgeous star. “Beautiful 😍😍,” Angela Simmons commented on the post while Marjorie Harvey wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.”

But Instagram wasn’t the only place that Kelly made people stop in their tracks. Black Twitter was also in an uproar after seeing the gorgeous video and in true Twitter fashion, shared their thirst for the star in the best way possible.

“God really took his time when he made Kelly Rowland,” one fan tweeted.

 

“I think Kelly Rowland might be the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” said another. 
While another wrote, “That Kelly Rowland clip is just what I needed to see.”

Got to love the internet!

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kelly rowland

