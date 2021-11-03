Style & Fashion
Tia Mowry Serves In Thigh-High Boots And A Fierce Pantsuit On Instagram

Tia Mowry is slowly becoming the queen of fashion reels, and rightfully so. 

2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Tia Mowry is slowly becoming the queen of fashion reels, and rightfully so.  Once again the actress and entrepreneur blessed Instagram with some fall fashion inspiration, and we are definitely taking notes!

Tia was feeling quite stylish this past Tuesday and decided to share her sentiments with Instagram.  She posted a reel, with the caption “Stepping into Tuesday like…let’s go!” which displayed two fall outfits that made us swoon.  The first outfit in the video was a simple, black long sleeve top paired with a black and white patterned leather skirt and suede thigh-high boots.  She then transitioned to a brown-colored pantsuit that stole the show.  The suit featured an oversized blazer and bell bottom cropped pants.  She completed the look with a cream-colored blouse, sparkling socks, and gold open-toe heels.

Tia kept her accessories the same for both looks with silver hoops, gold bracelets, and silver rings.  Her crinkly hair was strategically laid down in the front with decorative bobby pins.

Apparently we aren’t the only spectators digging Tia’s fashion reels.  As soon as she posted her style video to her feed, followers flooded her post with admiration.  Even celebrities like Jessica Alba and popular brands like Netflix Family sang her praises.  One follower wrote, “Tia got her foot on they necks out here. Yasssssss Tia😍😍😍,” while another one wrote, “Killing da game 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

After seeing Tia’s fashion reels, we definitely want more.  Keep them coming, Tia!

Tia Mowry Serves In Thigh-High Boots And A Fierce Pantsuit On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tia mowry

