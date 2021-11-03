Celebrity News
Gabrielle Union-Wade And Family Slay In Style At The Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her family stepped out at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles and served lewks on a platter.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

The Wade family showed up and showed out last night at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles and we can’t stop thinking about how everyone completely ate their lewks and left no crumbs!

Styled by Thomas Christos, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Zaya Wade looked stunning in their pink and peach looks, with Gabrielle donning a peach cut-out dress and Zaya donning a pink blazer and short set, pink and blue patterned button-up, and a pink tie. Both rocked Gucci bags that matched their ensemble and Gucci heels with Zaya rocking a low, block heel and Gab rocking a high stiletto blue heel.

Proud papa Dwyane Wade was styled by Jason Bolden and matched his family’s fly wearing an all-black Gucci look equipped with a black shirt and black slacks. He paired the look with a black and purple overcoat and rocked all white Gucci sneakers.

The 49-year-old actress posted the look to her Instagram page following the event with the caption, “No worries folks. We Gucci 🖤🖤🖤,” an appropriate pun for a night with the luxury fashion house. Check out the look below.

Dwyane also shared a few looks of his fashionable family to his ‘Gram as well, posting a shot of him and his wife Gabby and another photo of all three Wades posing for the cameras. “Gucci Love Parade!” he captioned the photo set.

Looking good, Wade family!

Gabrielle Union-Wade And Family Slay In Style At The Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

