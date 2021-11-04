Celebrity News
NeNe Leakes Returning To ‘RHOA’ With “Unfinished Business” !? [VIDEO]

Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It makes perfectly good sense to me.  NeNe Leakes was dealing with a lot of pressure when her husband Gregg Leakes was battling cancer.  The stress of the mess that goes on with Reality Television must have been way too much and to be honest the drama those ladies go through isn’t really all that serious in comparison to your loved one fight for his life.   So after season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta depending who you ask, NeNe threw her peach in the trash.  Unfortunately Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer and we are sure part of healing is trying to keep busy and that’s exactly what NeNe Leakes has been doing as she has been interviewed a lot lately.  One interview she aired out Cynthia Bailey as well as Bravo land for their light weight condolences.  But today on The Real, NeNe dropped the tea that a return to the RHOA for unfinished business isn’t out the question.

According to the 53 year old original peach holder, NeNe Leakes, in a conversation with  “The Real” co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, a fresh peach could be in the future.

“I’m OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things…Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show,”  PLUS “I’m happy to return to the show. And besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

Of course those things would have to be worked out with Andy Cohen who according to NeNe they still have a good relationship.

NeNe Leakes return to RHOA sounds like a no-brainer since they are loosing two seasoned peaches in Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.

Take a listen to NeNe Leakes speak ‘The Real’ in the video below.

NeNe Leakes Returning To ‘RHOA’ With “Unfinished Business” !? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

