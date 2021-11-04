Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cynthia Bailey Say’s The Rumors Are “Super Annoying” Her And Mike Are Good [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

If ex-peach holder Cynthia Bailey thought that leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta was going to protect her new husband Mike Hill as well as keep her marriage safe from reality television harm, she clearly forgot about that you can’t put the viral genie back in the social media bottle.  Once a social media giant always a social media giant a title that could be just as bad as reality television if not worse, Hell you seen how the her and NeNe thing worked out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Why y’all think Jay-Z activated an Instgram account for less than a day before saying nah I’m good!?

A Twitter user, who goes by ALIST premium is claiming that RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s new husband, sportscaster Mike Hill, was trying to get at her by sliding into her DM’s with nude pictures, ole girl even went so far as to share a side-by-side comparison of the nude pic and a screenshot from the sportscaster’s Instagram Story, of course the claim went viral and was picked by every blog.  Mike Hill’s response was “Please don’t believe bs,” and he is going to let his lawyer deal with all that.

However this isn’t Cynthia Bailey’s first social media rumor rodeo and she isn’t about let y’alls “super annoying” selves mess up her good thang.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

TMZ tracked down the happily annoyed couple, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill at the airport, and Mrs. CHill has nothing but her man’s back other than this thing being annoying Cynthia Bailey Hill say’s they are good.

Take a look at the video below.

All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Fabulous Black & White Wedding
5 photos

Cynthia Bailey Say’s The Rumors Are “Super Annoying” Her And Mike Are Good [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Cynthia Bailey

Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70
Close