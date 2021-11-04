Celebrity News
Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us That Jewel Adorned Hair Is The Hottest New Trend Just Time For The Holiday Season

Alicia Keys' jewel-adorned hair in her latest IG pic is everything and it's the perfect look for the upcoming holiday season.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Alicia Keys took to Instagram today to relive her 2020 Glamour A/W20 magazine cover where she rocked a pearl-adorned hairstyle that was perfect for the holidays. The look featured the songstress’ hair in a middle part, low ponytail with pearls pinned throughout her hair. The look was perfect for the holidays and now, the 40-year-old is bringing it back just in time for this year’s holiday festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy award-winning artist posted two photos with the festive hairstyle, one with her wearing a yellow sweater and gold drop earrings, and another wearing a festive burgundy top and small hoops. She captioned the photo set with an ode to the late Prince, writing, “If I gave you diamonds and pearls. Would u be a happy boy or a girl? If I could I would give u the world But all I can do is just offer u my love ~ Prince,” before tagging Glamour Germany. 

She also shared the third look in the photo set, this time showing all of her natural curls in a messy, low bun. For this look, she wore a one-shouldered pink tuxedo top with no jewelry and her signature natural, no-makeup look.

Check out the photo carousel below.

“Obsessed ❤💎!! So gorgeous!!!!” one fan wrote of the look while another said, “A true Goddess! ✨💫

This wasn’t the last time that Alicia wore hair jewels to make a statement with her ensemble.  She wore this look again at the 2021 Met Gala where she turned heads in this all-white look with crystal jewels laid throughout her low ponytail.

And with her IG post today, Alicia is further proving that hair jewels are the newest and hottest trend! Would you try this look for the holidays?

An Ode To Alicia Keys’ Braids

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

Happy Birthday Alicia Keys! 10 Things To Know
Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us That Jewel Adorned Hair Is The Hottest New Trend Just Time For The Holiday Season  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

