Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To Produce 'The Preacher's Wife' Remake

As one of Hollywood’s most dynamic power couples, Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance have been a prime example of what it means to make Black love work on both a personal and professional level.

Their union will come to life in work form through an upcoming “reimagining” of Vance’s 1996 hit film The Preacher’s Wife, which the couple is set to produce together with Anthony Hemingway in the director’s chair.

According to Shadow And Act, the remake will be released via Bassett-Vance Productions, which acquired the rights from Samuel Goldwyn and will set out to give new life to the holiday classic. The story has seen two film adaptations so far, with the original The Bishop’s Wife in 1947 starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven followed by the well-known 1996 version remade as The Preacher’s Wife with Denzel Washington, the late Whitney Houston and Vance himself as the titled preacher. In addition to producing, he’s also slated to appear in the remake as well.

More on the development of The Preacher’s Wife remake below, via S&A:

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year. To be re-imagining this classic and beloved holiday story is a gift. When Whitney Davis brought this idea to me, I instinctively called Courtney and we knew instantly that we’d be working together to bring this uplifting story to new audiences,” said Hemingway in a statement received by S&A. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with my friends Courtney and Angela, as well as our amazing teams at Bassett Vance Productions and Anthony Hemingway Productions.”

“Anthony will bring his distinctive, compelling cinematic style to create a fresh take on this beloved classic, while still maintaining the elements of the film that audiences have loved through the years,” stated Bassett Vance Productions’ (BVP) Head of Development, Lynnette Ramirez.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be developing this project with Anthony,” added BVP’s producing partner Dwayne Johnson-Cochran explained. “We are looking to creatively evolve the story in a new direction, as well as boost the musicality of this modern version.”

Based off the quote above, it appears that it might be turned into a musical in the form of 2014’s Annie or the summer 2021 smash In the Heights. Being that the 1996 soundtrack for the film still holds the record for best-selling gospel album of all time, we hope they give the music enough justice to make Whitney proud from above.

No projected release date for The Preacher’s Wife remake yet, but we’l keep you updated as more details emerge. Enjoy this classic track by Houston that helped propel the soundtrack to multiplatinum status below:

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To Produce ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ Remake  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

