HULU "WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA" Red Carpet World Premiere

Source: JOHNNY NUNEZ / Johnny Nunez

Fans of the Wu-Tang Clan will undoubtedly have some mixed feelings as it was announced that Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for a third – and final season – on Hulu.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is the story of the rise of the group from their hardscrabble beginnings on the borough of Staten Island in New York City in the early 1990’s as the crack cocaine epidemic was in full effect. Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, is someone who has a unique vision to create a new path involving music and the involvement of other young Black men he knows from the streets. Their path would lead them to become one of the most innovative and unconventional groups ever in Hip-Hop culture and music overall.

The second season, which ended in October, saw the Clan members fight through adversity as Bobby works to get everyone to cooperate and trust in his vision that has them take the music industry by force. This means convincing his brother Divine & Power to reconcile along with Dennis & Sha, along with getting others to leave the street life alone. But the authenticity and spirit of the mission brings them together to success, which now lies in question as the season ended with Bobby’s basement being flooded with all of the crew’s beats and his equipment in it.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease. The series is created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA with inspiration from “The Tao of Wu” and “The Wu-Tang Manual”, both books authored by The RZA. He and Tse also serve as executive producers along with Method Man and Brian Grazer, with further production by Imagine Television Studios.

Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Renewed for 3rd Season  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

