Serena Williams Turns Heads In This All-Black Gucci Ensemble

Serena Williams stole the show last night in this all-black Gucci look and we're loving the ensemble on the tennis champion!

S by Serena Williams - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Serena Williams stole the show at the Gucci Art & Film Festival in Los Angeles last night and we can’t stop thinking about the gorgeous ensemble!

Dressed in all-black, the tennis star donned a lace Gucci tank and a velvet Gucci skirt. She accessorized the look with black lace feather gloves, black and silver drop earrings, and wore a pink flower choker around her neck. She added a pop of color to the look with plum lipstick on her soft glam face and rocked her hair in a classic low pony tail that was parted down the middle.

She took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the gorgeous look, posting one photo set that featured a solo shot of herself and another with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. “Feeling @gucci,” she appropriately captioned the photo, nodding to her all Gucci ensemble.

Check out the look below.

The athlete then blessed her 13.8 million IG followers once more when she posted a few pictures from the event, one that showed off her full look from the teal carpet and two more that gave us an even greater close-up of the stunning champion.  “It was a @gucci Art & Film Festival kind of night,” she captioned this photo carousel. “Thank you @gettyimages @lacma @alessandro_michele.”

Check it out below!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏❤❤. This photo says a thousand words. 🥰🥰,” one fan commented underneath Serena’s photos while another said, “Love love love !! Looking fabulous. #OhMyGucci 🖤.” And yes, she does look fabulous indeed!

Serena Williams Turns Heads In This All-Black Gucci Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Serena Williams

Close