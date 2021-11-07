Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ryan Destiny Turns Heads In A Backless Balmain Dress And We’re Obsessed!

Ryan Destiny stepped out in a super sexy Balmain dress and we're obsessed with this look!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Empire' & 'Star' Celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night - Red Carpet

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Ryan Destiny popped up on Instagram wearing a super sexy Balmain dress and we’re absolutely obsessed!

For a night out with Balmain and Netflix for the streaming service’s new film, The Harder They Fall, the grown-ish actress was styled by Scot Louie and rocked a beautiful brown Balmain wrap dress that featured a long train and a thigh-high split. She paired the backless look with nude strappy heels and minimal jewelry, only wearing a few bracelets and rings on her wrist and fingers. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun that was parted over to one side and let her stunning face shine with a natural beat and dramatic eyes. She shared a few looks from her high-fashion night out n her Instagram page, posting a series of flicks to give us every inch and angle of the dress as she served face and body for the ‘Gram. “Nights out w/ @balmain#BalmainxNetflix,” she captioned the stunning photo carousel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the fabulous look below.

“gorg 😍😍😍,” one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another said, “So gorgeous!”

The Balmain x Netflix event was an ode to the fashion house’s collaboration with The Harder They Fall where Balmain created a limited-edition collection to meld the film’s Western spirit. According to Balmain’s IG, the new collection launched last week and is in “select stores to coincide with the film’s global launch, the capsule marks a world-first collaboration between Netflix and a luxury fashion house, all while offering a unique nod to Balmain’s historical relationship in cinema.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Don’t miss… 

Ryan Destiny Becomes The Official Face Of Black Opal

Ryan Destiny Is Serving LEWKS During Her Paris Getaway

Ryan Destiny Turns Heads In A Backless Balmain Dress And We’re Obsessed!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ryan Destiny

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70
Close