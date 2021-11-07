Celebrity News
Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Sequined Gucci Look For LACMA Art + Film Gala

All eyes were on Tracee Ellis Ross last night as she donned a sequined Gucci look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: ABC / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross was the fashion star of the evening at last night’s Art  + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The legendary actress donned an all-Gucci look that certainly turned heads and captured the attention of attendees and social media alike.

Styled by Karla Welch, the 49-year-old wore a pair of blue sequined slacks and a matching sequined jacket. She paired the look with a brown sequined coat and black strappy heels. She accessorized with blue drop earrings to match her pantsuit and wore her hair braided back into a ponytail to show off her soft-glammed face.

Taking to Instagram, the black-ish star shared a few photos of her look with her 10.5 million IG followers, posting four images in a photo carousel to show off various angles of her sparkly ensemble. “Donning @gucci for @lacma Art+Film Gala,” she captioned the images. “I get to stand on stage and honor the amazing @asherald. Oh how I love the world of art! #lacmagala”

Check out the look below.

The actress then shared a fun snippet of her goofing off on the teal carpet ahead of the event last night and was sure to end the snippet with her best shimmy as she headed inside the event. “Goofin’ off in @gucci (and what exactly is that walk at the end 😂#lacmagala,”  she captioned the IG Reel.

We’re loving this look on Tracee!

