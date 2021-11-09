Hair
HomeHair

MJ Rodriguez Serves Hair Envy On Cover Of ‘The Advocate’ Magazine

MJ Rodriguez's hair on the cover of "The Advocate" magazine is everything!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

MJ Rodriguez took to Instagram today to show off her latest magazine cover and she looks stunning!

Rocking a gorgeous yellow and black Pyer Moss jacket and pants look with a white top underneath, the Pose star served face as she posed for the cover of The Advocate as the magazine’s person of the year. She accessorized the look with gold square-shaped earrings, clear glasses, and blue and gold nails. But it was her hairstyle that really got us talking as she rocked five jumbo ponytails throughout her hair that featured a slight curve and mini afro at the end.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The actress shared the look on her IG profile, with the caption, “@theadvocatemag thank you sooo much , I still think there’s much more work I can do, but it feels good to know that I’m helping and being helped along that way, to still try and change this world. I truly love you all!”

Check out the stunning look below.

“HUGE DEAL. Everything!!!!” MJ’s Pose co-star Indya Moore commented on the photo before following up with another comment that read, “IS IT ON SHELVES SIS.” But Indya wasn’t the only commenter overly excited about MJ’s look as others left a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the photo, while fellow actress Laverne Cox wrote, “Serve sis. Serve it up on a platter!!!! Yes!!!!!”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The Advocate magazine also shared a few looks from the photo spread on their Instagram page, including this flawless close-up photo of the actress where she proved once again that her face card never declines! “Emmy-nominated performer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (@MjRodriguez7), our 2021 #PersonOfTheYear, has earned the clout to shape the future,” the caption read before diving into one of MJ’s quotes from the interview.  “The most important thing that I’m excited for, honestly, is people seeing me in a new light when it comes to my craft, seeing that I’m versatile and capable of doing many different types of characters.”⁠

Check it out below.

Don’t miss…

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will Participate In This Year’s “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience”

MJ Rodriguez Serves Hair Envy On Cover Of ‘The Advocate’ Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

MJ Rodriguez

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70
Close