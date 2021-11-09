Celebrity News
Toya Johnson Catches Her Daughter Reign Cutting Off Her Hair

Kids do the darndest things and in this week's episode, Toya Johnson's youngest daughter, Reign Rushing, definitely takes the cake!

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kids do the darndest things and in this week’s episode, Toya Johnson’s youngest daughter, Reign Rushing, definitely takes the cake!

The reality TV star shared a funny video of the tot in time out after she walked in on her daughter cutting off her beautiful curly tresses. “Look what I found. I can not believe this girl cut her hair,” Johnson said in the video before asking her daughter, “Why would you do that? Why did you cut your hair?”

Adorable Reign looked straight into the camera with her sweet eyes and responded, “I don’t know!” Doesn’t seem like she was too happy with her hairstyle. Check out the hilariously cute incident below.

The New York Times best-selling author shares baby Reign with her fiance Robert Rushing. Toya has been tight-lipped about her relationships in the past, but according to Essence, the star and Rushing went public in 2017, just a year before she gave birth to Reign in February of 2018. Last year, the sports manager and entrepreneur popped the question to Johnson during a romantic helicopter ride. What a hunk, right?

The Family Hustle star also shares her eldest daughter, 22-year-old Reginae Carter, with superstar rapper Lil Wayne whom she was previously married to from 2004 to 2006.

This isn’t the first time that Reign has made headlines.

This week, Johnson’s youngest kiddo stole the show on Instagram after she jumped into her older sister’s video to partake in a TikTok dance challenge. Now let us forewarn you, Reign was busting a move to a few suggestive lyrics by The City Girls, so you already know it didn’t go over well with her mom.

“I’m gonna kick your a$$. Have my baby listening to this,” Toya Johnson wrote underneath Reginae’s funny post.

To which her eldest replied: “I was minding my business lolll she came out of nowhere.”

Fans instantly poured into the singer’s comment section to react to baby Reign’s sweet cameo. What do you think? Isn’t Reign absolutely cute?

Toya Johnson Catches Her Daughter Reign Cutting Off Her Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Toya Johnson

