Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael B. Jordan Shares First Look Of Coach’s ‘Give A Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Michael B. Jordan gets us all ready for the holidays with the Coach "Give A Little Love" holiday campaign.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Farenheit 451' Photocall - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

If you weren’t ready for the holidays yet, this will definitely do the trick! Michael B. Jordan has just shared the first look of the upcoming Coach Holiday campaign and suddenly we’re ready to skip Thanksgiving and head straight to Christmas!

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared an adorable photo of himself in a winter wonderland as he prepares for the holiday season. Decked out in all Coach, the actor rocked a puffer jacket, khaki slacks, a red plaid shirt, and brown boots. He accessorized the look with a black Coach bag and was all smiles as he posed in snowy New York City for the brand’s holiday look. “The season of giving love and spending time together is here #CoachHoliday #CoachNY,” he captioned the pic. Check it out below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“All the warm and fuzzies 🥰❤,” the Coach brand IG page commented on the photo while MBJ’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey shared her stamp of approval in the form of three emojis, writing, “😄😄😄

The Coach “Give A Little Love” campaign will feature members of the Coach Family with their loved ones including Quincy with his sisters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs as well as Michael B. Jordan with his family all while spotlighting the house’s Studio bag in Signature and Coach Quilties in metallic leather.

We’re excited to see more of the holiday campaign and feel all the feelings this season!

Don’t miss… 

Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’…Duh!

Michael B. Jordan Shares First Look Of Coach’s ‘Give A Little Love’ Holiday Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Michael B. Jordan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70
Close