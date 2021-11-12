Tia Mowry’s Suit Game Is Undefeated

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no denying that Tia Mowry’s style is impeccable and she just took it up a few notches when she flexed in an all-black power suit that has us feening for the deets!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress struck a pose wearing an all-black Jonathan Simkhai suit that featured a lace trim on the jacket and pants with a split on the front of each leg. Styled by her longtime stylist, Judy Kaufman, Tia accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings, a simple gold necklace, and strappy black heels. She wore her hair in straight back, cornrow-style braids and struck a few poses for her 9.4 million Instagram followers.

“Big hoops, boss suits. That’s how I’m doing Thursday!” she captioned the IG carousel. Check out the fabulous look below!

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the 43-year-old wife and mother as many of Tia’s followers flooded her IG comments to share their stamps of approval. “Period Tia ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Yesss ma’amm!!!!! !,” as a way to co-sign how much they’re loving Tia’s sleek style.

But this all-black look wasn’t the only time she gave us suit envy. Just last week she took to Instagram to show us how she stepped into Tuesday, posting an IG Reel where she strutted her stuff in two different looks that were both stunning. For the first look, she rocked a long-sleeved black shirt, black leather mini skirt, and black knee-high boots as she confidently modeled the trendy look. The video then cut to Tia rocking a mustard-yellow power suit that featured an oversized suit jacket with matching ankle-length slacks which she paired with a white blouse. For this look, she rocked gold heels and wore her hair big and curly with the added touch of bobby pins to hold down the sides.

Of course, no fashion Reel would be complete without a full-length shot of the entire ensemble and a collar pop of the suit jacket, and Tia gave us both in this quick video snippet. Check it out below!

We’re absolutely loving these fall suits on Tia!

