La La Anthony Reveals She Had Emergency Heart Surgery In June

If you’re thinking of any broken heart jokes, just stop right now. La La Anthony recently revealed that she had emergency heart surgery back in June.

The actress and now Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife made the reveal in her cover story for Self magazine.

“I felt my heart racing all the time, but because it’s all I ever really knew, I didn’t even know that it was necessarily something wrong,” Anthony told Self. “I just thought, ‘Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you’re working too much, you haven’t slept, you’re stressed.’ You know, we, especially Black people, like to self-diagnose. We got all the answers.”

However, it turned out La La was suffering from with premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), and she was diagnosed back in 2019. Doctor prescribe medication but La La admittedly did not take the drug because it left her feeling drowsy. Instead she chose to self-medicate by managing her stress and sleeping better. But, that didn’t work.

On June 1, 2021, at the behest of her family including her son, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital for an emergency procedure, the same one she had been putting off, a cardiac ablation, to finally deal with her abnormal heartbeat.

Fortunately, La La Anthony lived to tell the tale. Peep the full story over at Self.

