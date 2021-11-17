Arts & Entertainment
This Is NOT Jeopardy! LeVar Burton Tapped As New ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show Host

Although we all assumed our collective efforts this past summer to get legendary Roots actor LeVar Burton the permanent position as host of popular trivia game show Jeopardy! would actually work, it appeared that producers chose to ignore those viral requests from the general public and Burton himself.

However, as fate would rightfully have it, it looks like LeVar is off to greater pastures in the game show world as he’s now being tapped to host an upcoming television revival of Trivial Pursuit.

Based off the classic ’80s board game of the same name, Trivial Pursuit ran from 1993 to 1994 on The Family Channel, which was briefly rebranded as Fox Family Channel before going on to become ABC Family and currently Freeform. The LeVar-led iteration of Trivial Pursuit has yet to receive a station according to The Hollywood Reporter, but will be produced by Hasbro and Entertainment One and executive produced by Burton himself through his LeVar Burton Entertainment imprint.

More details on the project’s development below, via THR:

“‘LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way,’ said Tara Long, president of global unscripted television at eOne.

‘Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,’ Burton said.”

We’ll keep you updated as more info emerges in the development of LeVar Burton as host of Trivial Pursuit, including the official network home for the show. See the veteran actor’s excitement for his new gig below via Twitter:

 

This Is NOT Jeopardy! LeVar Burton Tapped As New ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show Host  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Levar Burton

