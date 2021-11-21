Celebrity News
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In an adorable video, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter recite popular Jay-Z lyrics as they induct the emcee into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jay-Z’s recent induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was a family affair!

In an adorable video, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter made a rare appearance in a pre-recorded video tribute to Jay-Z that played during his induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. The annual ceremony aired last night (Saturday, Nov. 20) on HBO and honored all of the 2021 inductees, including Jay-Z.

The tribute video that featured more than 30 other celebs as they honored the legendary emcee was just released online and in the adorable clip, we see proud wife Beyoncé and proud daughter Blue Ivy recite popular Jay-Z lyrics with ease. “Gather ’round hustlers. ‘Cause it’s about to go down,” Beyoncé said while 9-year-old Blue Ivy said, “Congrats S. Carter, ghostwriter. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” reciting an altered version of the 1998 track “Ride or Die,” before adorably bursting out laughing. Other celebrity participants included Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Kerry Washington, and more.

Check out the full video below.

 

Former president Barack Obama was also part of Jay-Z’s induction as a pre-recorded video of the former POTUS talking about Jay-Z was shown before the celebrity-packed video aired. “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” the former POTUS said. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream.”

After the warm introduction, Jay-Z took the stage to share a few words as captured by The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Instagram. “And hopefully I’m informing the next generation that anything is possible. I don’t know what’s next. In fact, I do know what’s next I have to go to court Monday,” the Grammy award winner joked in the quick snippet about his recent court appearance.” It’s good and bad. Life is about balance. But tonight, we’re going to enjoy tonight. I appreciate this honor.”

Check it out below.

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Jay Z

