Halle Berry To Receive People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry has officially reached icon status as she's set to receive The People's Icon Award at this year's People's Choice Award.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ELLE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The people have spoken and Halle Berry will have her icon status made official as she’s set to receive the People’s Icon Awards at this year’s People’s Choice Awards!

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be held on December 7th in a live ceremony where the actress, producer, and director will be honored with the legendary award. Cardi B will present the award to the 55-year-old entertainer, as she will be recognized for her contributions in TV and film, including her directorial debut in the new film, Bruised, a soundtrack that Cardi B and Halle teamed up on to produce.

But for us, Halle Berry’s career has always been iconic. She received an Oscar in 2002 and became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Monster’s Ball. She’s also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Awards, and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Dorothy Dandridge in HBO’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, a film she also produced.

Aside from her major contributions in TV and film, she’s also been our style icon for decades and is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to her hairstyles and fashion choices. From the first time she stepped on the scene in the late 1980s rocking her signature pixie cut to the more recent hairstyle of rocking her hair highlighted and shoulder-length, she’s given us hair envy year after year and been the ultimate trendsetter when it comes to Black Hollywood glam. Like these throwback pics the actress just shared to her Instagram page as she reflected on the early days of her career and on being the director of her new film. Just look at the material!

So when it comes to selecting a recipient of the People’s Icon Award for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, choosing Halle Berry is definitely a no-brainer! Congratulations to the actress on the upcoming honor.

5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event
10 photos

Halle Berry To Receive People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

