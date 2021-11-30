Celebrity News
Rihanna Dazzles In A Bottega Veneta Gown As She Accepts The National Hero Of Barbados Award

Declaration of the Republic and Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

Rihanna looked royal on Nov. 28 as the Prime Minister of Barbados honored the star with the National Hero Award in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados. The singer stood in front of a sea of excited onlookers as they cheered her on for her outstanding achievements in both music and the beauty industry.

During the ceremony, the Fenty Beauty founder dazzled wearing a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta paired with a braided updo.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Rihanna as she accepted the prestigious National Hero of Barbados award citing a line from her 2012 smash-hit “Diamonds.”

Take a closer look at the luscious ensemble below.

Back in August, the “Umbrella” hitmaker gained billionaire status due to the success of her Fenty Beauty empire. According to Forbes, a bulk of the singer’s net worth comes from the brand with 50 percent of her share reportedly accounting for $1.4 billion alone. Rih now holds the “the wealthiest female musician in the world” title, making her the richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey whose network stands at a whopping $2.6 billion, the outlet notes.

Following Monday’s big ceremony, Rih gushed about the accolade again, telling viewers during a special broadcast on Nov. 30 how much the honor meant to her.

“I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognition, but nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in,” the 33-year-old said before thanking the people of Barbados for being the “true heroes” of the country.

The prestigious award came as Barbados celebrated a historic moment finally becoming its own republic after being governed for nearly 400 years as a royal colony by the British. Now, the country will officially ditch Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and govern itself, Reuters noted.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Rihanna’s big moment online. One user on Twitter wrote:

“Rihanna becoming a national hero without a bra. Iconic”

Another social media goer commented: “#Barbados is now an independent nation with a Black woman, Sandra Mason, as its FIRST president, a Black woman,@miaamormottley, as its Prime Minister and @rihanna who was just named as a National Hero and Ambassador for Barbados! Black women will change the world.”

While a third user wrote: “Can’t imagine her amazing story. A girl from Barbados now one of the biggest stars/entrepreneurs in the world. Love it.”

Congrats to Rihanna for becoming a national treasure!

 

Rihanna Dazzles In A Bottega Veneta Gown As She Accepts The National Hero Of Barbados Award  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close