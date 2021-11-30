Celebrity News
Halle Berry Celebrates The Success Of ‘Bruised’ With A Solo Dance Party

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating the success of her latest film, "Bruised."

“Bruised” NY Tastemaker

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Halle Berry has a lot to celebrate today as her new Netflix drama, Bruised, has just been named the number one-most watched film on the platform for the week!

The 55-year-old actress and doctor took to Instagram today to share a celebratory video of her dancing to H.E.R’s “Automatic Woman” from the Bruised movie soundtrack. The actress was clearly feeling good as she had a cocktail in hand and was all smiles as she two-stepped from side to side.

In the video, the Oscar winner wore a sheer black bustier and black flared pants that completely covered her shoes. She wore her hair in a messy up-do with bangs that framed her face and added a pop of color with gold hoop earrings.

“When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy #bruisedsoundtrack,”  she wrote as the video’s caption.

Check out the video below.

In the film Bruised, Halle stars as a disgraced MMA fighter who attempts to conquer her own demons while dealing with the return of her six-year-old son who was given up for adoption when he was just a baby. “My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” Halle said of the film’s release in a statement. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Halle Berry Celebrates The Success Of ‘Bruised’ With A Solo Dance Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

