Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, ‘Heaux Tales’

It's official. Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour for 'Heaux Tales' in 2022!

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Grab your wallets, because Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour! The singer announced today that she’s slated to hit the road in support of her latest project, Heaux Tales, with shows starting in February 2022 and wrapping at the end of March.

Sullivan dropped the Heaux Tales project back in January 2021 and has had us all in a chokehold ever since with fans in love with the sultry album. The beauty took to Instagram today to officially announce the upcoming tour, posting a graphic of the tour dates while getting fans excited for the shows. “Ask and you shall receive 😉,” she wrote as the picture’s caption. “The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there.”

Check out the tour dates below.

Heaux Tales originally debuted at number one on the R&B Albums Chart, number two on the R&B/Hip Hop chart, and number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier this year, Sullivan won the BET Award for Album of the Year and received three Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.” And most recently, the album was recently honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards where the entertainer won the award for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. When accepting the honor, the “Need You Bad” singer said, “I wrote this project for women to love themselves, no matter what stage of life that they’re in. You have to love yourself. Especially because society would have us – and especially Black women – not love anything about ourselves. So I realized I can’t just talk about it. I got to be about it.”

Check out a snippet of her heartfelt acceptance speech below.

 

Tickets for Heaux Tales go on sale this Friday at 10am local on LiveNation.com

Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, 'Heaux Tales'  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

