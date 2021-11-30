Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How To Stand Strong In Your Boundaries [WATCH]

We’ve officially begun “Talk It Out Tuesday” with our good friend of the show Yunetta Spring, who if you haven’t learned by now knows a thing or two when it comes to proper therapy practices.

Today we’re getting into what it means to set boundaries for yourself when it comes to the various relationships in your life, in addition to managing and maintaining them as well.

Given the fact that we’re in the midst of holiday season, it goes without saying that family plays a huge part in setting boundaries. Yunetta gives a clear breakdown from multiple perspectives, whether it’s feeling comfortable enough to loosen up on boundaries you may have set in the past or feeling confident enough to reiterate a boundary that you feel is being taken advantage of. Although the info being delivered is good, just remember — this is not a form of replacement for actual therapy!

Get yourself right when it comes to boundaries by tuning into “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How To Stand Strong In Your Boundaries [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close