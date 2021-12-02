Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face Equal Charges? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

America is unfortunately at the forefront of yet another school shooting, this time at Oxford High School in Michigan where 15-year-old Ethan Crumbly opened fire and killed four of his classmates while also injuring a handful of others this past Tuesday (Nov 30). The gun used was one his father had just bought last week on Black Friday.

We decided to dedicate our segment of “Trending Topics” today to asking our loyal listeners a very on-topic question: should parents who purchased the firearms used in these fatal incidents face the same charges as their children?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We ended up getting a handful of responses with each caller making some valid points. From those that believe parent shouldn’t be at fault since these situations usually happen unbeknownst to them while they’re at work, to others that wholeheartedly believe parents should take the blame due to not putting the weapon in a more secure area of the home, we definitely got some interesting perspectives on the unfortunate tragedy at hand. What do you think?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch this special edition of “Trending Topics” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and weigh in with your own opinions as well:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face Equal Charges? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70
Close