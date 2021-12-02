Hair
HomeHair

Chile, Tessica Brown A.K.A Gorilla Glue Girl Has Another Hair Disaster

Tessica Brown a.k.a Gorilla Glue Girl has another hair disaster after attempting to dye her hair on her own.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tessica Brown on The Doctors

Source: The Doctors / Courtesy

The surgeon who came up with the miracle concoction to free Tessica Brown’s scalp of uncrackable Gorilla Glue is probably shaking his head right now. After the headline hair-saving procedure, Tessica Brown has again ruined her hair. According the social media star apparently thought her hair was strong enough for a dye job, but quickly discovered it wasn’t when her tresses began to fall out. In a new social media post, Tessica writes, “I Really thought my hair was strong enough for chemicals I dyed my hair in this happened.” Her comments are in shambles.

In the Tik Tok clip, Tessica explains she put hair dye in her hair then hopped in the shower to wash it out when clumps of hair began to fall out. Followers quickly pointed out, the viral Tik Toker didn’t learn her lesson about seeking professional help in the hair department while others noted she may have to do a big chop to fully remove all the chemical damage her hair sustained from the Gorilla Glue.

In other Tessica news, she recently dropped a single titled “Ma Hair.” Listen here.

RELATED STORIES:

Tessica Brown Says She Reached Out To Nicki Minaj To Collab On Her New Single ‘Ma Hair’ But She Got Left On Read

Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25k In Days

Salute This Man: Dr. Michael Obeng Saved Tessica Brown’s Hair

Chile, Tessica Brown A.K.A Gorilla Glue Girl Has Another Hair Disaster  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70
Close