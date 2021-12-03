Style & Fashion
We’re Still Swooning Over Meagan Good’s Blonde Bob And Black Dress From The ‘Harlem’ Premiere

We just can't get enough of Meagan Good's stunning look from the "Harlem" series premiere!

Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening And After Party

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Meagan Good looked absolutely stunning at the Harlem series premiere earlier this week and we can’t stop thinking about her gorgeous look!

The actress stepped out in a blunt, blonde bob that she wore with a deep part over to one side of her face. She rocked a sexy black dress that featured a bustier, leotard like-top and a sheer, black skirt that featured a thigh-high split and short train. She paired the look with black, pointed-toe heels and wore soft glam makeup on her face as she was all smiles on the blue carpet ahead of the big premiere.

The beauty took to Instagram to share a few personal pictures from the event where we were really able to get up close and personal on her stunning look.

“What an epic journey,” she captioned the photo of her, her castmates, and show creator, Tracey Oliver, on the blue carpet. “I love these ones. Thank you to every single one of you that made this possible.”

 

She then shared another photo to her IG page with Jasmine Guy and friend and co-star, Grace Byers. Here, Meagan tagged her glam squad, giving us all the details on her hair, makeup, and killer dress. “So much love last night y’all,” she wrote before tagging her crew in the photo’s caption.

And finally, the actress shared another shot of her and the cast, calling the ladies in the pictures her “sisters.”

The new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, stars Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, and Grace Byers and follows four Black women as they navigate friendship, love, and career in Harlem, NY. The new comedy was created by Tracey Oliver and is said to be a modern-day take on shows like Living Single and Girlfriends with a splash of Sex and the City. The series is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.

We’re Still Swooning Over Meagan Good’s Blonde Bob And Black Dress From The ‘Harlem’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Meagan Good

