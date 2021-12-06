My Life, My Choice: I’m Pregnant & Engaged At 39 And I’m Glad I Waited

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

I remember my 33rd birthday like it was yesterday. I went to work on that day to complete a report. When I got there, my co-workers had surprisingly decorated my office with balloons and had cupcakes waiting on my desk. As me and a few of my co-workers sat around eating the cupcakes, one of my elder co-workers decided to probe me. She asked how old I turned and when I told her, she replied, “ain’t it time you start thinking about marriage and kids? You’re getting up there girl.” I just looked at her in amazement. mean…I eventually wanted those things, but up until that point I had not been questioned about when it was going to happen. Rushing into such commitments didn’t really cross my mind until the lady asked me that question. Of course she got in my head, and I began to second guess whether or not I was in the right place in my life by being single and childless. Forget that I had a decent job, my own spot, degrees, etc. The fact that I didn’t have a partner or kids stuck out like a sore thumb.

I started to panic about my dating life and my eggs. I then had a conversation with my mother who calmed me down and said I had the power to choose the life I want to live, and marriage and children for most people are a choice….choices I could make when only I was ready – not when society deemed I was ready. She also added, “and yes your egg count does descend the older you get, but all you need is one good egg to make a baby Sam…not a million.” At that moment is when I realize that society’s plans for me were not conducive to my own, and because I am the only one who has to live my life – I decided to design it how I saw fit.

I’ve accomplished so much over the years in my life and career. But what always amazes me is that these accomplishments, in some people’s eyes, hardly ever trump being married or having kids. Because I set out to achieve a few things before I took on the serious tasks of raising another human and committing myself to marriage, I’m seen as an outcast to society. When in my opinion, more people should thoroughly consider if kids and marriage are what they really want for themselves before taking those huge steps. As I think about it now, if I would have married and had children in my 20’s and early 30’s, it would have been for all the wrong reasons. I would have only done both because I was shown by society that those things are what I was supposed to accomplish as a woman in order to fit in. When in actuality, doing these things before I had a better understanding of who I was would have definitely led me down a road of regret.

I decided to pursue motherhood and marriage at 39 years old because I now think on a different level, and I’m more self-aware than I’ve ever been. I’m not saying that either will be easier because I’m doing it at 39. I’m saying that I’m more prepared now and consciously making this choice on my own without the pressure of society works best for me. I now know what type of partner best suits me and the life I live. Also, at 39, my parenting will be centered around putting a descent human being out in this world who is self-aware, wise, can survive on his own, and who understands that self-love is paramount. I didn’t think like this before.

I share my story because I want to dispel the notion that women have to do things according to society’s rules. No woman is obligated to aspire to kids and marriage if that’s not their desire, and no woman should be socialized to think that having babies or getting married before they are ready should be their desires. We can live our lives according to our plans without having a timeclock hung over our heads. We make the choices for our lives, not society. And if you don’t believe that it’s very possible to design your life to fit your wants and needs, allow me and other women who’ve taken similar paths to be your inspiration. Be very intentional about your life, and the rest will fall into place.

Your life, your choice.

