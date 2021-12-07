Celebrity News
Nick Cannon’s 7th Child Dies From Brain Tumor

"Thoughts Of A Colored Man" Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his son Zen.

In an emotional announcement on Tuesday (December 7) on “The Nick Cannon Show,” Cannon revealed the 5-month-old died following the discovery of a brain tumor. He said things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving as the tumor began to grow very quickly.

The tumor was first discovered when Zen was about 2 months old. Cannon and mom, Alyssa Scott, thought he had a sinus issue and then they noticed his head seemed large. Doctors told them fluid started to build up in Zen’s head and they discovered a tumor that required immediate surgery.

Cannon said he spent this past weekend in California with Zen. They took a trip to the ocean where he was able to hold him for the last time. Zen died shortly thereafter.

Zen was Cannon’s 7th child with model Alyssa Scott. He was born earlier this year.

Source: TMZ

