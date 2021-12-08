Celebrity News
Faith Evans Asks Judge To Deny Stevie J’s Spousal Assistance Request

We can't say we're surprised...

Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stevie J and Faith Evans are headed down the road to divorce, but Faith has no interest in getting any walking around money and has asked a judge to decline Stevie J’s spousal assistance request.

According to The Florida News Times, the “I Love You” singer is asking not only for the judge to dead Stevie J’s spousal assistance request, but also wants “all property acquired before marriage, by gifts, inheritance, or ingenuity, and after the date of separation.”

“Faith has asked the court to “end” Stevie J’s ability to provide spouse support. It’s unclear if they signed a prenuptial agreement, but Faith wants her to retain her personal property after the divorce.”

Seems fair enough. Whether or not the judge will grant her the request remains to be seen.

While there are many crazy things about this divorce that has everyone scratching their heads such as Faith saying they separated on May 29, 2021 while Stevie says they did so on October 19, 2021, Faith posted a video on her IG page showing the “separated” couple hanging out at the beach like things were all good just days after the divorce was filed.

Yeah, we can’t wrap our heads around this either especially given that they’ve both accused each other of cheating on one another. Maybe they were trying to work things out early on but that doesn’t seem to have gained much traction since.

How this will finally end no one knows but we have a feeling that Stevie J will eventually make his way back into Joseline Hernandez’s life and probably find themselves on a new season of Love & Hip Hop at some point. Just sayin.’

