The Queen of Christmas: Mariah Carey Shares New Music With Kirk Franklin & Khalid [Video]

The Queen of Christmas music, Mariah Carey, is back with new music. The international superstar has owned the holidays for decades and she continues her reign with a sleigh of other talented musicians.

Mariah Carey collaborates with singer Khalid and gospel artist and producer Kirk Franklin for her latest Christmas ballad, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The ballad begins with a duet between Khalid and Mariah Carey, and changes to a soulful, gospel breakdown with Kirk Franklin and a choir. The five-minute moving holiday song premiered last month (Nov. 4) alongside a joyful, wintery-filled Christmas video.

The song begins with beautiful and loving lyrics. It reads:

The days are cold here amidst the drifts of snow. Just a metaphor of us so many Christmases ago. We had a love so deep just like the joy the season brings. So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night.

Carey debuted her first Christmas single, “Jesus What a Wonderful Child,” in 1994. She returned in 2011 with one of her biggest hits to date, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which continues to play throughout every major retail store, radio station and family’s homes all over the world each year. The star was also awarded the Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday song by a solo artist in Las Vegas last moth.

Since the Queen of Christmas’ holiday return, Carey has sparked new conversations. Music executive L.A. Reid suggests that Carey battle Beyoncé in a Verzuz battle. Fans are debating whether or not that is a fair challenge. Some fans argue that Carey has far too many hits and Beyoncé could never compete. While other fans agree this might be a pretty good match up.

 

One fan said that Verzuz couldn’t even afford Mariah Carey or Beyoncé.

A Verzuz battle between these two queens sounds highly unlikely. Fortunately, the original princess of pop blessed the world with more holiday cheer. Be sure to watch Mariah Carey’s latest single “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Kirk Franklin and Khalid below.

The Queen of Christmas: Mariah Carey Shares New Music With Kirk Franklin & Khalid [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , mariah carey

