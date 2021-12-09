Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime Against Him

Jurors heard from a dozen witnesses over several days of testimony that started in late November

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TRIAL-SMOLLETT-RACISM

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

A jury has found 39-year-old Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges stemming from his claim of being attacked in January 2019.

|| RELATED: A Complete Timeline Of The Jussie Smollett Investigation ||

|| RELATED: Black Twitter Reacts To Grand Jury Indicting Jussie Smollet ||

It’s been nearly three years since the former Empire actor first claimed he’d been attacked near his Chicago apartment by two men with seemingly racist intent. Smollett first drew sympathy from fans, peers and public officials around the world – but support turned to suspicion and eventually he faced accusations of faking the assault to raise his public visibility.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smollett was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly hiring a confidant and his brother to assault him on a frigid night in January 2019, scripting even the racial slurs and “MAGA” slogan they were to shout as they attacked.

The case – which already had already drawn its fair share of online jokes – featured several twists and turns that only added to public interest.

For example, Smollett took the stand on Monday (Dec. 6), and said that he met one of the brothers, Abimbola Osundairo, at a club in 2017 and found that he also worked on the set of “Empire.” Smollett then said that the two did drugs together in a bathroom on set. “I always have weed on me … well, not now,” Smollett testified. “And he [Osundairo] had the cocaine.”

Afterward, they went to a bathhouse in the Boystown neighborhood where Smollett said, “they made out”. He also said they did more drugs together and had sex. Osundairo had previously testified the week before that they didn’t have a sexual relationship.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Smollett went on to add that he met Abimbola’s brother, Olabingo but they never spoke.

“He didn’t like me or he wasn’t feeling me — it’s fine,” he stated. When cross-examined by special prosecutor Dan Webb, Smollett stated that he refused to give Chicago police his cellphone because he wanted to retain his privacy and wasn’t concerned if the phone would show several calls to Abimbola Osundairo.

For their part, the brothers gave explicit details regarding Smollett’s wishing for the fake attack. They said Smollett instructed them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Despite being found guilty, many experts agree Smollett will most likely not serve jail time and be granted probation instead.

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker
13 photos

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime Against Him  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Jussie Smollett

Videos
Latest

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70
Close