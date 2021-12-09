Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Alyssa Scott Pens Painful Message to Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nick Cannon joined Hawk Newsome from Black Lives Matter in...

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Alyssa Scott, the mother of Zen Scott Cannon, penned a message to her and Nick Cannon’s late son.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Zen passed away this weekend at the age of 5 months from a form of brain cancer.

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

She wrote in part, the soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here.

I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face.

When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.

She concluded by saying she is being carried by complete strangers, by God encouraging her not to give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

RELATED: Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

Alyssa Scott Pens Painful Message to Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

nick cannon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70
Close