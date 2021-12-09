Celebrity News
Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Free’ Of Drugs, Porn Addiction & Relationships Since Split With Ex-Fiancée

Lamar Odom Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) / (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Former NBA star and walking reality TV show Lamar Odom says that these days, he’s staying on a straight and narrow and straying from the revolving door of drugs, court battles and toxic relationships that is (or was) his life.

According to TMZ, Odom said via social media that since the spit-up between him and his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr late last year, he’s given up three vices—drugs, porn and women.

“A year ago yesterday I left my ex-fiance at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice,” Odom wrote. “When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us. We were toxic. Independently and collectively.”

This is a clear departure from what Parr posted on Instagram in November last year indicating that it was she who made the “difficult decision” to leave Odom because “Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through.”

Anyway, Odom went on to say that before changing his life and ditching a few habits he “hated being alone” and “sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.” But now the former L.A. Laker says he’s turned over a new leaf (but not that kind of leaf, apparently), which he appears to credit some sort of divine intervention for.

“One day, my soul opened up, light bulb went off and I wanted and needed to change for ME!” he continued. “My team had worked hard to get me a fresh start. I had to honor that. Today, I am free. Drug-free. Pornography addiction-free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too.”

Regardless of how his engagement to Parr ended, we can all congratulate Odom be hopeful that he’s able to stay on the righteous path.

Live life and be well, Lamar Odom. Salute.

Lamar Odom Through The Years
Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Free’ Of Drugs, Porn Addiction & Relationships Since Split With Ex-Fiancée  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

