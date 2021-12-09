Celebrity News
Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe Give Us Couple Goals During Stylish Night Out

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe stepped out recently for a stylish night out and gave us couple goals in their stunning looks.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 08, 2021

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe gave us couple goals when they recently stepped out for a stylish night on the town in celebration of Nicole’s role in the new ‘Sex And The City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That!’ The gorgeous couple took to Instagram to share their stylish looks, each posting different pictures and videos from the premiere event, with Boris calling the night a “mommy and daddy night out.”

First up, the ‘And Just Like That’ actress took to Instagram to share her stunning look, rocking a gold sequined Oscar De La Renta dress and Cartier jewelry. She wore her hair in a sleek, stylish ponytail and accessorized the look with a small, gold, square handbag and a black trenchcoat that she wore draped over her shoulders. She shared the look in an Instagram video that showed her stepping out of a room and strutting her stuff as she walked down the hallway ready for her night to begin. “What a night 💫💫💫💫,” she captioned the video. Check it out below. 

Next, the actress shared an adorable video of her and her handsome hubby getting close on the dance floor as they danced the night away. Boris was all smiles as he held with his gorgeous wife, wearing a black tuxedo that he paired with a black bow tie. “Thank you my🤎 @boriskodjoe, for being here in NYC with me… for holding it all together….and for making the whole night sooooooo perfect. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @Cartier also has a way of making it unforgettable….Thank You 💎,” Nicole captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.

Boris also took to Instagram to share a sweet video of himself and his wife as they prepared for the glamorous night ahead. Here, we really got a good look at how dapper Boris looked, as he paired his look with a black trench coat to match his wife’s fly. Check out the post below.

One thing’s for sure, these two look good!

Nicole Ari Parker is the latest addition to the ‘Sex And The City’ reboot, ‘Just Like That,’ who joined the cast as Lisa Todd Wexley, documentarian and mother of three who lives on Park Ave. The new series is streaming on HBO Max now.

Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe Give Us Couple Goals During Stylish Night Out  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

