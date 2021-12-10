Celebrity News
Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughters Celebrate Launch Of Baby Phat Holiday Collection In Style

Kimora Lee Simmons and daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, were on the scene last night celebrating the holiday collection of the iconic fashion brand, Baby Phat.

Last night, Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, were on the scene celebrating the relaunch of Simmons’s iconic fashion brand, Baby Phat. The mother-daughter trio all wore pieces from the new holiday-inspired collection, rocking leopard print bodysuits, and lingerie-esque mini dresses.

Kimora served in a leopard print, long-sleeved bodysuit, and wore a black slip dress on top. She wore her long, dark tresses bone straight and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

The eldest Simmons daughter, Ming Lee, wore a short, leopard slip dress that resembled a sexy piece of lingerie while her sister Aoki Lee wore a black strapless top and a long, slinky black skirt. The ladies looked stunning as they posed for cameras during the big relaunch event. Check out the look below.

Baby Phat is making its comeback at Macy’s as founder Kimora has created a holiday collection that will be sold at 50 Macy’s brick-and-mortar and e-commerce stores later this month. The holiday capsule collection features a few classic pieces available in denim, dresses, separates, and tracksuits that are available in both misses and plus sizes. The iconic cat logo is also back, adding a bit of nostalgia for fashion lovers alike.

“Macy’s has been a key partner of mine almost from the beginning and has witnessed Baby Phat’s journey,” the designer told WWD of the relaunch. “The coolest thing about our company’s evolution is that it’s become really authentically multigenerational — not only in its leadership now that [daughters] Ming and Aoki are adult women who have joined me in running the brand — but our fan base in now multigenerational, too, with a whole new band of girls chasing and reimagining the early ’00s look.”

The new Baby Phat collection will be available for purchase starting December 15th.

