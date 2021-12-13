Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Serves Holiday Fashion In Her Rene Caovilla Mesh Sandals

Serving hawt lewks early on a Monday morning.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Brooks Brothers Hosts Special Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Another day, another Tia Mowry-Hardrict Slay. The actress is known for using her Instagram feed to turn heads, and this Monday is no different.

The 43-year-old mother of two gave a sultry smize and a laid back pose in a camel colored wrap dress from Nicholas the Label’s Fall 21 collection. She partnered the frock with a pair of mesh, open-toe crystal sandals by Rene Caovilla.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Clearly the shoes were the focal point of her ensemble because she captioned her photo, “When the shoes were made for holiday season, but you end up wearing them on a Monday just because.🔥

Issa look!

Tia has turned her personal Instagram account into a style diary/runway show for her followers, and we’re not mad at her! Between her great style, joyous personality, and infectious smile, we honestly look forward to her style posts.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Earlier last week, she posted the cutest Reel of her rapping the lyrics to FelixThe1st’s “Own Brand Freestyle.”

“I ain’t ever been with a baddie. She calm so I add her to the tally. Madison but I’m calling Her Maddy like Mads try send me the Addy Buss a right then a left at the alley,” she sang as she danced to the music.

Tia is an entire mood! What do you think? Are you feeling her Monday morning style and her rapping skills?

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Serves In Thigh-High Boots And A Fierce Pantsuit On Instagram

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three Leather Looks On Reels

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Hits The #TrickyChallenge In A $900 All-Red Power Suit And We’re Swooning!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Serves Holiday Fashion In Her Rene Caovilla Mesh Sandals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tia Mowry Hardrict

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close