Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

New Edition Announces “The Culture Tour” With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci

Candy Girls get ready!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards

Source: ABC / Getty

New Edition has finally announced the dates for “The Culture Tour” and they will be bringing Charlie Wilson and Jodeci along for the ride. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant will all be on stage performing their greatest hits starting and ending in Georgia.

New Edition made their return to the stage at the 2021 America Music Awards in November. They are reportedly working on a Las Vegas residency as well as the tour.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

NE Fans, Presale starts on December 16th at 10 am and general on sale for the tour is this Friday at 10 am. You might not want to wait for one of the biggest concerts of 2022.

New Edition 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 16 – Columbus, GA

Feb. 18 – Nashville

Feb. 19 – Birmingham, AL

Feb. 20 – Atlanta

Feb. 24 – Philadelphia

Feb. 25 – Norfolk, VA (W/O Charlie Wilson)

Feb. 27 – Baltimore( W/O Charlie Wilson)

Mar. 2 – Boston

Mar. 4 – Cleveland

Mar. 5 – Chicago

Mar. 6 – Detroit

Mar. 11 – St. Louis

Mar. 12 – Cincinnati (W/O Charlie Wilson)

Mar. 13 – Memphis

Mar. 19 – Las Vegas

Mar. 20 – Los Angeles

Mar. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX

Mar. 25 – Houston

Mar. 26 – Bossier City, LA

Mar. 27 – Oklahoma City

Mar. 31 – Washington, D.C.

Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ

Apr. 2 – Greensboro, NC

Apr. 3 – Charlotte, NC

Apr. 7 – Tampa, FL

Apr. 8 – Savannah, GA

Jodeci just announce their long-awaited reunion with a management deal P Music Group. P Music Group also reps Wilson and Johnny Gill. You can expect all the members of Jodeci, Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate on tour with New Edition and Uncle Charlie.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

You can get more details at Blackpromoterscollective.com

RELATED: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Tease a New Edition Reunion On ‘The Real’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: VH1 To Produce A Biopic On R&B Group Jodeci?

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos

New Edition Announces “The Culture Tour” With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jodeci , new edition

Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close