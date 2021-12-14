Beauty
Taraji P. Henson Rocks A Top Knot Perfect For Holiday Parties

The structured top knot Taraji donned was created by hairstylist Sharif Poston.

BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Need holiday hair inspiration? Look no further than Taraji P Henson’s Instagram page. The Golden Globe Awardee posed on her timeline with the perfect top knot that gave us all the hair envy.

Taraji posted this simple yet glamourous picture (laced in a Versace blouse might we add) to her feed to deliberately show off her gorgeous beat by Saisha Beecham. What caught our attention was the structured top knot she donned, created by hairstylist Sharif Poston. There wasn’t a hair out of place with this perfect high bun that featured a gold accessory strategically wrapped around the textured knot.

Taraji’s edges were slicked back to the god’s, and her baby hairs were subtly laid and not overpowering.  Sharif, the mastermind behind this ‘do, tagged Taraji’s haircare line in the picture, TPH BY TARAJI, so one can only assume that he used her products to create this art.

After seeing this hairdo on Taraji, holiday party hair inspiration suddenly came to mind. This top knot would go perfectly with your sparkly attire, or it can even be worn to extravagant events such as galas and weddings! Be sure to take your top knot to the next level by adding an eye-catching hair accessory like Taraji’s hair stylist did.

Taraji P. Henson Rocks A Top Knot Perfect For Holiday Parties

Taraji P Henson

Close