Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michelle Obama Links With Celebrity Moms For PSA Encouraging Vaccination

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Even though getting vaccinated has been highly encouraged in this ongoing battle against COVID-19, many out there have chosen against getting the shot for a variety of personal reasons.

The Second City decided to use its signature comedic prowess in hopes of influencing anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated, and the improv troupe enlisted the help of celebrity moms spearheaded by everyone’s mom-in-their-head, Michelle Obama.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For this special PSA, Mrs. O teamed up with Sharon Feldstein; mother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein; Terria Joseph; mom of multiplatinum music icon Alicia Keys; Patsy Noah; Adam Levine’s mom; Robin Paul; mom of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul; Claire Stoermer; the woman that gave birth to Hollywood sensation Zendaya; and John David Washington’s mom, Pauletta Washington.

The “Get Vaccinated” message is done with all sorts of hilarious dramatics, including a blockbuster-style trailer and various quips that anyone with a guilt-tripping, “over-texting” mom can relate to.

More info on the initiative below, via the official press release:

“The Second City, the world’s premier brand in improvisation and sketch-based comedy entertainment and education, Made to Save, a national grassroots effort to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and accurate, timely information and YourMomCares, a kids’ mental health and wellbeing nonprofit, released a new public service announcement featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrity moms that encourages parents and their children ages five through adulthood to get vaccinated now, particularly as omicron cases are on the rise.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While we doubt those who truly don’t want to get the vaccination will be swayed to do so by of all people celeb moms, at least we can share a few laughs together with the video below:

Michelle Obama Links With Celebrity Moms For PSA Encouraging Vaccination  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

michelle obama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88
Close