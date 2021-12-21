Good News
HomeGood News

This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

With Christmas just a few days away, many are getting in the spirit of the holidays with the usual traditions: candy canes, a Christmas tree, stocking stuffers and some sort of tribute to Santa Claus.

In many melanated families, Black Santa has become a mainstay during this time of the year, but we doubt no one can top the collection of “Kris Kringles in color” that one New Jersey woman has been collecting for over 20 years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Somerdale resident Crystal Kittles says that her collection started as a simple housewarming gift from her late husband decades ago, and has since grown into an extremely broad range of Black Santas that include everything from a saxophone-playing Black Santa that rocks along to “Jingle Bells,” a hip-hop Black Santa that does the worm with his arms while donning a red bandana with an oversized hoodie and a true-to-size Black Santa that appears to stand about 6’0 tall. “To me, it’s not always about the gifts,” Kittles says to ABC 6 Action News, further adding, “It’s just about the gathering, just seeing each other enjoying each other.”

Her collection has become so popular that locals gather at her home once every two years to see the full collection on display, which Crystal admits she’s never taken the time to actually count. The occasion acts as a sort of seasonal open house, where children in her own family as well as the ones in her church can come and experience a soulful holiday where they can culturally relate to the big guy in the room.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Overall, Crystal Kittles wants to spread the spirit of Christmas and make an example of why it’s considered to be the most wonderful time of the year. Take a look at the video below to see Black Santa like you’ve never seen him before:

 

 

This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

New Jersey

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70
Close