Some African American Women Firsts; The Secret Service Plan For Covid-19 Scams; & Some Baltimore City Employees Finally Get Their OT Pay

African American Women Make History

A big congratulations is in order for some amazing women who have accomplished some big firsts in this country.

Lets start with Sharon Bowen who becomes the first African American women to be appointed chair on the New York Stock Exchange. She was also the first Black person appointed as commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission back in 2014.

Next up, Patricia Kingori, she becomes the youngest African American woman to receive tenure at the University of Oxford in 925 years. She also has served as an adviser to organizations including the World Health Organization and Save the Children.

Next big shout to Judge Vanessa Harris who is the first African American judge ever appointed to Lafayette City Court and appointed to the Louisiana Supreme court. She made history back in 2009 when she was elected as the Opelousas City Court judge, where she became the first woman and African American to serve on the bench.

Congratulations to all these ladies. Well done.

Secret Service accelerates crackdown on Covid-19 scams

Now since the pandemic started we know that there has been a lot of challenges but there also has been a lot of scams. With fake PPP loans, employment fraud, and fake vaccine cards, scammers took full advantage of the situation. Well the Secret Service is doing something about it. They are stepping up their efforts and have appointed a senior official to work with law enforcement agencies across the country. He said the goal is to “maximize our investigative impact” and “recover as much as we can” in stolen money. They’re working with big banks and with the Justice Department to recovery stolen covid-19 funds and to help crack down on the scammers. They said over the past two years secret service has seized more than $1.2 billion in relief funds obtained by fraud.

So scammers don’t think you got away with it just yet.

City will pay overtime to employees required to work unpaid hours by former Comptroller

Joan Pratt

Well back here in town Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration has agreed to compensate eight current and former employees at the comptroller’s with a sum of almost $120,000. The money is part of a settlement deal with the Department of Labor after an investigation of violations of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act under Joan Pratt, Baltimore’s previous comptroller whose term ended in December 2020 after being defeated by the current comptroller Bill Henry.

Pratt denied the wage theft accusations saying that her employees were paid for extra hours with comp time. The DOL on the other hand after reviewing two years of time records and sign in sheets determined employees received no overtime and minimal compensatory time as required under the law.

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

