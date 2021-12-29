We’re Living Vicariously Through Halle Berry’s Baecation Pics

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With COVID surging, thanks to the Omicron variant, it’s the perfect time to be on vacation with BAE. Halle Berry is somewhere sunbathing with her boo Van Hunt and updating fans with pics. Instead of a traditional Christmas, Halle and Van are cozied up on a Catamaran playing footsies. “Even our feet go together…” she captioned a photo of their nestled feet on Twitter.

In another set of photos, Halle showed off natural beauty lit by sunlight.

Love looks good on Halle. The Bruised actress and director announced her relationship in 2020. In various interviews, Halle revealed she and Van fell in love talking on the phone for hours without seeing each other’s faces. “”My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.” she said gushing over Van, who is a musician, to People.

In other Halle news, she’s still enjoying the success of her directorial debut on Netflix. During filming, Hall revealed she broke two ribs while training but never considered stopping. “I understand the spirit of a fighter,” she says. “I’ve also been a fighter my whole life, my whole career.”

