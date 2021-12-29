Celebrity News
Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For Using The N-Word

The N-word is and will always be a topic of intense debate, whether spelled out and pronounced the way we wrote it or said with a hate-filled “hard r” at the end.

The racial epithet made its way into a recent episode of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, with returning castmember Tami Roman letting a few of her castmates know why they’re not allowed to say it explicitly in any context.

The debate spilled onto a handful of Tami’s roommates starting with Glen Naessens, who happens to be white. After a few rounds of answering questions out of a fishbowl, the conversation ended up becoming about racial slurs. Glen then says in reference to Tami, “The first time I’ve really felt what you’re passionate about was when I was with my friend John, and I went to a pizza place. And they called him a n***er.”

Tami quickly snapped back at Glen, telling him, “you don’t say it, though.” The two soon began going back and forth over his intent when saying it, with Glen affirming it was the people who called his friend the N-word and Tami hitting back by letting him know he shouldn’t repeat it even while paraphrasing. She ultimately erupts and asserts, “You don’t understand what I’m saying to you that the word ‘n***er’ should not come out yo’ white-ass mouth!”

 

Things escalated even further when fellow castmate Irene Berrera, who’s Latina, tried to help but ended up using her POC privilege to do exactly what Tami suggested Glen not do by saying to him, “You have no idea what it is to be a n***er, okay? Do not ever say that!” Never one to be shy with words, Tami then snapped at Irene by saying, “You don’t say it either, ’cause you Latina.”

 

In the final chapter of the tense racial debate, roommate Jon Brennan, a white Country musician, inserted his opinion by mentioning he’s from Alabama and his home is currently filled with “young Black colored people” that he ministers to and is a father figure towards. Tami interjects by saying to Jon, “Well, please don’t ever call them Black colored people.” His response? “Well, they don’t mind — they call themselves words that I don’t repeat.”

Y’all…let’s just be glad we have people like Tami out there keeping it all the way real. You can catch new episodes of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles streaming every Wednesday on Paramount+.

Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For Using The N-Word  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

