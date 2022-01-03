Patton Oswalt Defends Last-Minute Performance With Dave Chappelle

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Patton Oswalt performed with Dave Chappelle during a New Year’s Eve show, and he did what he did. The star comedian and actor took to Instagram to defend hitting the stage with his longtime friend, while noting he doesn’t agree with his homie’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community.

In case you missed it, the Chappelle criticism has been exponential since his last Netflix special, The Closer, where his rhetoric about the LGBTQ+ community led to many calling for his cancelation. Although that isn’t happening, the anti-Chappelle backlash has remained consistent.

But nevertheless, many are standing with Chappelle, including Oswalt, who explained that he got a call from Dave saying he was performing nearby, so of course he came through.

“Why not?,” wrote Oswalt on January 1 as the caption of an IG post with Chappelle. “I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more.”

But that wasn’t that on that. On Sunday, January 2, Oswalt followed up with a lengthier post getting more in-depth about his choice.

“I saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time this New Year’s Eve,” began Oswalt. “We’ve known each other since we’re teens. He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle. Thirty four YEARS we’ve been friends.”

However, Oswalt would go on to say he and his friend are not on the same page when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation. “We also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues,” Oswalt, who considers himself an ally, added. “But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning. You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes, it’s impossible to cut them off.”

Let us know what you think of Oswalt’s reasoning in the comments.

Some reactions below…

